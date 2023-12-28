STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men involved in a wallet theft at a Cracker Barrel were arrested by Sturbridge Police Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:53 PM Thursday, the Sturbridge Police Department received a distress call reporting a wallet stolen from a purse at a Cracker Barrel, located at 215 Charlton Road. The victim, who had noticed the theft by individuals seated behind her, immediately contacted authorities.

Utilizing surveillance footage, officers gathered vital information on the suspects and promptly broadcasted their physical descriptions over police radio. According to police, the victim received an alert on her cell phone notifying her of unauthorized card usage at Walmart, situated at 100 Charlton Road. An officer stationed nearby spotted a vehicle leaving Hobbs Brook Plaza with occupants matching the descriptions. Notably, the license plate was obstructed with wet paper towels.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, leading to a roadside investigation. Subsequently, three men—identified as a 23-year-old man from Virginia, a 31-year-old man, and a 47-year-old man from New York—were taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered the stolen wallet along with multiple gift cards, implicating the suspects in the alleged theft. Charges filed against all three men include:

Larceny

Receiving Stolen Property (gift cards)

Credit Card Misuse

Conspiracy

The 23-year-old Virginian faces additional charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Double-Edged Knife) and Concealment of Identity of a Motor Vehicle.