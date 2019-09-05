Trooper charged in OUI crash in Chicopee to be arraigned

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper that was charged with OUI liquor and other offenses in connection with an off-duty crash in Chicopee that injured three, appeared in Chicopee District Court Thursday morning.

Trooper Jason Welch was scheduled to appear back in court November 13 for a pre-trial conference.

The July 21 crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. on I-291 East in Chicopee near Exit 6. Procopio said the trooper, driving in his personal car, struck a vehicle with two occupants inside.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, a 33-year-old woman sustained minor injuries in the crash and her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to Baystate Medical Center

The trooper and his passenger, another off-duty department member, were taken to the hospital as well.

Procopio told 22News the 35-year-old trooper assigned to Troop B was summonsed to court on the following charges: Operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping.