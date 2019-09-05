Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3, creeps up US coast

Trooper charged in OUI crash in Chicopee to be arraigned

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper that was charged with OUI liquor and other offenses in connection with an off-duty crash in Chicopee that injured three, appeared in Chicopee District Court Thursday morning.

Trooper Jason Welch was scheduled to appear back in court November 13 for a pre-trial conference.

The July 21 crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. on I-291 East in Chicopee near Exit 6. Procopio said the trooper, driving in his personal car, struck a vehicle with two occupants inside.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, a 33-year-old woman sustained minor injuries in the crash and her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to Baystate Medical Center

The trooper and his passenger, another off-duty department member, were taken to the hospital as well.

Procopio told 22News the 35-year-old trooper assigned to Troop B was summonsed to court on the following charges: Operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories