ELLINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – A New Britain woman was arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Ellington early Sunday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at around 4:20 a.m. police were called to a report of a person smashing windows on several vehicles using a tire iron on Cindy Road in Ellington. When Troopers arrived, the suspect later identified as 26-year-old Veronica Allen, did not comply with verbal directives and left driving a black Honda Civic.

As Allen was driving away, a Trooper was hit by the open passenger side door of the Honda, pushed to the ground, and dragged a short distance. She then allegedly backed into a Trooper’s patrol vehicle, before leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Allen was taken into custody after her vehicle was found outside her apartment on Clinic Drive in New Britain home. The Trooper was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital by ambulance and is expected to be okay.

Veronica Allen is being held on $100,000 bond and is charged with the following: