Trooper taken to hospital following stolen car chase in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A trooper was taken to the hospital following a stolen car chase and an arrest Tuesday morning in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News 36-year-old Luis Llanso was arrested after driving off with a stolen car.

One Trooper suffered a minor injury during the arrest and was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Procopio said around 4:22 a.m. a Massachusetts State Police Trooper assigned to State Police-Boston attempted to stop a stolen car on Saint Alphonsus Street near Longwood Street.

The suspect allegedly refused to stop which led officers on a brief car chase.

Around 4:24 a.m., the suspect allegedly got out of the stolen car on McGreevey Way and attempted to run on foot.

Troopers were eventually able to catch and arrest the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

Llanso was taken to Boston State Police and is being booked on offenses related to the stolen car, failure to stop, and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned Tuesday.