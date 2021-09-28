Troopers search for attempted murder suspect near Charlton Plaza on Mass Pike

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police attempted to capture a suspect wanted on several warrants on charges that include assault and attempted murder Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Dave Procopio from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 8 a.m. the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is believed to have run into the woods near the Charlton Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Several Troopers created a perimeter while searching for the man, along with MSP K-9 Units.

About an hour after the initial investigation started, a SUV the suspect ran from that had left the area was located at Walmart off Route 146 in Worcester. The woman driver is being held for questioning.

After investigating for over two hours, the search was called off without the suspect being found. The investigation into this suspect’s whereabouts is ongoing.