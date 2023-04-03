BOSTON (WWLP) – A Texas man was sentenced to prison in connection with a nationwide cocaine conspiracy after police seized cocaine inside a truck in Massachusetts.

The commercial truck driver, 33-year-old Carlos Alfredo Longoria of Laredo, Texas, was in Worcester federal court Friday for transporting large amounts of cocaine and drug proceeds to and from Massachusetts on behalf of a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico and Texas.

Investigation Timeline

July 2020: Longoria collected nearly $280,000 in drug proceeds in Massachusetts and transported that money back to Texas to be sent back to the drug suppliers in Mexico.

September and October 2020: Longoria traveled to Massachusetts to deliver and/or pick up vehicles that had hidden compartments installed in them for the drug trafficking organization to use to hide drugs and drug proceeds.

January 2021: Longoria delivered nearly eight kilograms of cocaine to a cooperating witness in Massachusetts.

February 2021: Longoria’s co-conspirators made arrangements for Longoria and his co-defendant Castro to deliver an additional 10 kilograms of cocaine to Massachusetts.

Feb. 8, 2021: Agents stopped Longoria and Castro and seized nearly 10 kilograms of cocaine from the truck they were driving.

November 2021: Longoria was charged in a five-count superseding indictment along with co-defendants Javier Robledo Perez, Vicente Castro III and Francis Jose Perez-Baez.

September 2022: Longoria pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

March 31, 2023: Longoria was sentenced to 34 months in prison and two years of supervised release.