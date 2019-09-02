Truck driver targets Maryland city office

(WBAL/NBC News) – A man reportedly upset that his water had been shut off repeatedly rammed his pickup truck into Taneytown, Maryland’s City Office Friday.

“He backed up, then full throttle and in again, backed out. He must have done it, I don’t know, four more times,” said witness Marvin Flickinger.

Due to the damage caused in the collision, the Taneytown City Office was deemed unsafe by Carroll County officials.

“This is a terrorist attack. I take it personally. City staff takes it personally. The Police Department takes it personally. I think every resident in the city should take this as a personal attack,” Mayor Bradley Wantz said.

