TSA catches man at Bradley checkpoint with a gun and box of ammunition in his fanny-pack

HARTFORD, Conn. (TSA)– A Florida man was arrested Thursday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Bradley International Airport (BDL) stopped him from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane. It marked the fourth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year. TSA officers caught nine firearms at the BDL checkpoint in 2018.

TSA officers, who spotted the gun when the man’s fanny pack entered the X-ray machine, contacted the Connecticut State Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and bullets, and detained the man. The resident of Plant City, Florida, was taken for questioning before being arrested on state weapons charges. The man was carrying a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets alongside a box with 50 additional rounds of ammunition.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. If an individual is a TSA Pre✓® member, then that person could even lose TSA Pre✓® status. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

The 22News I-Team will air a special report on what the TSA is finding in airline passenger’s carry on luggage at Bradley, Wednesday, May 22 on 22News at 11PM.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.