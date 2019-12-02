TSA recovers 16th gun this year at Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Tynborough man with a handgun at Boston Logan International Aiport Friday.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, TSA officers recovered the 22 caliber handgun with 10 bullets including one in the chamber after the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. Massachusetts State Police seized the gun, detained the man for questioning and issued him a summons.

This marks the 16th gun caught in a carry on bag at the airport thus far bringing the tally for the year up to 16.

