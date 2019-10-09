TSA recovers second gun in three days at Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration Officers caught a Worcester County man with a handgun at the Boston Logan International Airport Checkpoint Tuesday morning.

This is the second gun that TSA officers have recovered in the last three days after a man was caught with a .38 mm revolver along with five loose bullets on Sunday.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, TSA officers spotted the 9mm gun loaded with 10 bullets including one int he chamber when the man’s belongings entered the x-ray machine. Massachusetts State Police then seized the gun, detained the man for questioning and issued him a summons.

TSA officers have seized 14 firearms in 2017, 21 firearms in 2018 and 14 firearms in 2019 according to Farbstein.

RELATED: