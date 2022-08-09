SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Gerry’s Music Shop is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing tuba that was used as a planter outside their business in South Hadley.

According to a post on Facebook Tuesday, the tuba was filled with concrete and mounted to a steel bar outside their business located on Route 116. It could have weighed approximately 200 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of the tuba you are asked to call the shop at 413-534-7402.

“***RUNAWAY TUBA*** Friends! Be on the lookout for a runaway tuba! As you can see, the heat and constant floral responsibilities were just too much. Ol’ Boomer finally left for greener pastures.” Gerry’s Music Shop on Facebook

If you are in need of music instruments or repairs, Gerry’s is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.