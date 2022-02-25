TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Turners Falls man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Thursday in Springfield federal court.

According to the United States Attorney’s office, 64-year-old Brian Cooper pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Distribution of child pornography (Four counts)

Receipt of child pornography (Six counts)

Possession of child pornography

From April 2018 to October 2019, Cooper distributed, received, and possessed child pornography files of children engaging in sexually explicit acts. Cooper received files from online associates via Instagram. Detectives searched his home in October 2019 and found thousands of child porn files stored on a tablet and multiple USB drives.

Cooper was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021. Sentencing for his charges has been scheduled for June 22. Cooper is facing up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.