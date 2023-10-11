BOSTON (WWLP) – Aidan Kearney, the blogger behind the Massachusetts news brand Turtleboy, was arrested Wednesday on charges brought by a special prosecutor.

Kearney has been reporting on the Karen Read case and rallying supporters who believe that she is the subject of a coverup in the town of Canton. Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe in January 2022 outside a home in Canton. She is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in the snow. She has pleaded not guilty.

Kearney was arraigned in Stoughton District Court Wednesday on charges of intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official and conspiracy. The judge ordered he stay away and have no contact with the people who he’s accused of intimidating.

According to NBC Boston, Kearney left the courtroom as his supporters applauded him. He vowed to not change a thing, “I will not be intimidated, I will not be silenced and we will continue on our journey.”