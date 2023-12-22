BOSTON (WWLP) – The blogger behind the Massachusetts news brand Turtleboy was back in court Friday.

Aidan Kearney was indicted this week on 16 new charges including eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses and five counts of picketing a witness. All charges are in connection to his involvement with the murder case against Karen Reed. This is the second set of charges he’s facing.

He has been blogging and investigating alternate theories about the murder of Boston police officer John O’Keefe and the second-degree murder case against O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Reed.

It is alleged that Kearney worked with a police dispatcher to intimidate three people, which includes a State Police investigator working on the case.