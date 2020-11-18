Two 21-year-olds arrested for illegal possession of a firearm

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested two people after pulling over a vehicle for missing a license plate in Charlestown.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper pulled over the vehicle Sunday at around 1:20 a.m. when he observed a Kia Forte missing a license plate. When the trooper checked the registration, the RMV revealed it was revoked and uninsured. The vehicle then had to be towed.
During a search of the vehicle, Trooper Rami found a loaded Walther PK .380 pistol on the floor in the passenger area. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus of Boston, and the passenger 21-year-old Leonard Robinson of Dorchester didn’t have a license to carry firearms.
Both individuals were arrested and brought to the Tunnels Barracks. Bail was set at $10,000 for Jenkins-Minus and $100,000 for Robinson.
Dejah Jenkins-Minus is charges with the following:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
- Possession of Firearm without FID Card
- Operating Motor Vehicle with Revoked Registration
- Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- License Plate Violation
Leonard Robinson is charged with the following:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm with Three Prior Violent Crime Convictions
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
- Possession of Firearm without FID Card