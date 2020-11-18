Two 21-year-olds arrested for illegal possession of a firearm

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested two people after pulling over a vehicle for missing a license plate in Charlestown.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper pulled over the vehicle Sunday at around 1:20 a.m. when he observed a Kia Forte missing a license plate. When the trooper checked the registration, the RMV revealed it was revoked and uninsured. The vehicle then had to be towed.

During a search of the vehicle, Trooper Rami found a loaded Walther PK .380 pistol on the floor in the passenger area. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus of Boston, and the passenger 21-year-old Leonard Robinson of Dorchester didn’t have a license to carry firearms.

Both individuals were arrested and brought to the Tunnels Barracks. Bail was set at $10,000 for Jenkins-Minus and $100,000 for Robinson.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus is charges with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Carrying a Loaded Firearm Improper Storage of a Firearm Possession of Ammunition without FID Card Possession of Firearm without FID Card Operating Motor Vehicle with Revoked Registration Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle License Plate Violation

Leonard Robinson is charged with the following: