DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men accused of shooting and killing a man in Dorchester are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
According to the Boston Police Department, at around 12:52 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 417 Geneva Avenue for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man died due to his injuries.
That man was identified as 41-year-old Curtis Effee. Boston Police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Robinson of Randolph and 21-year-old Dasahn Crowder of Quincy.
Both were wanted on murder warrants. Robinson and Crowder will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.
