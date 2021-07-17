Two armed masked men arrested after home invasion in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested in Pittsfield Friday evening after a possible hostage situation.

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena told 22News officers received a report of a home invasion on Broad Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday with two people armed and wearing masks. Officers quickly arrived to the area and saw one of the suspects outside the home but then return back inside.

The tenant of the apartment was able to get out of the home and told police that two armed men were inside the building. Police attempted to make contact with the suspects but they were not cooperating. Officers then considered the situation as a possible hostage situation.

Broad Street was closed down and a perimeter was placed around the residence. The Berkshire County Special Response Team was notified of the situation and assisted in the incident.

Around 8:00 p.m., the two men exited the apartment and were taken into custody and questioned by police. A person that was believed to be inside the home during the incident was treated for facial injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the two suspects or what charges they face. Lieutenant Maddalena said this incident was not random and there was no threat to the public.

The detective bureau will continue to investigate the incident that required the attention of a majority of the department’s resources. Pittsfield Police received assistance from Dalton, Lanesborough and State Troopers for other calls in the city while the incident was occurring.