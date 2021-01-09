Two arrested after alleged domestic fight in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly fighting on Friday afternoon according to Dave Procopio Director of Media Communications of the MSP.

The officer located an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman on the 500 block of Lowell Street near their vehicle, a 2007 Honda Civic that was pulled to the side of the road.

When the officer asked the couple what happened, they were not cooperative and instead assaulted the officer.

The couple tried running away but were stopped by the police and taken into custody.

The officer who was injured saw an object in the man’s jacket that looked like a firearm.

A witness reported seeing the man throw an object into the Merrimack River, the police are still looking for the alleged firearm.

The officer who was injured sustained a shoulder injury but has been released from Lawrence General Hospital.

The Townsend 18-year-old resident was charged with:

Domestic Assault and Battery

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Disorderly conduct

His name is not being released due to a state law that prohibits the release of a domestic violence suspect’s name in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

The Fitchburg 22-year-old resident was charged with:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting arrest.

Her name is not being released because she is a domestic violence victim.