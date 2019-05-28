Two arrested after allegedly driving the same car under the influence of alcohol

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman are facing charges after they allegedly drove the same car while under the influence of alcohol in Chicopee Saturday night.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News at 9:40 p.m. officers were called to a report of a hit and run at the intersection of Broadway and Main Streets. Wilk said the person who reported the accident told officers she had been hit from behind by a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Zelinette Rivera.

When the cars pulled over, the woman and a man who was also in the car, allegedly got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Officers found the car a short time later on Montgomery Street, where a man, later identified as 24-year-old Trevor Rainey, was allegedly driving. Wilk said when officers pulled Rainey over they smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Rainey was asked to perform tests, and after an investigation, he was arrested.

When officers spoke to Rivera, Wilk said they learned she had been driving when the accident took place. She allegedly had a difficult time finding and producing her license, and stumbled while trying to walk. She also allegedly continuously told police that she was an officer, when she was not.

After she was arrested she allegedly continued to yell that she had passed the tests officers asked her to perform and that she was a police officer. Wilk said an open bottle of alcohol that was more than halfway gone was found in the car.

Both Rainey and Rivera are charged with operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Rivera is facing an additional charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Rivera was released on $240 bail and Rainey was released on $40 bail.

