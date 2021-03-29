Two arrested after argument on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested and a loaded large-capacity firearm was seized Saturday night on Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 700 block of Sumner Avenue for a gun call around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, 58-year-old Cameron Bond stated he was involved in an argument with a man, later identified as 49-year-old Kelvin Jones, who pointed a firearm at him.

Officers located Jones working underneath a car on Revere Street and when officers arrived he allegedly ran away. Police then chased Jones and he attempted to scale a fence when a firearm fell from his waistband onto the ground. He then picked it up and continued to run.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers took Jones into custody a little later and located the firearm nearby. The firearm was a large capacity semi-automatic firearm loaded with 12 rounds.

According to Walsh, Jones told officers the victim, Cameron Bond, pulled a knife on him during their argument. Officers also arrested Bond.

Bond is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge and Kelvin Jones is charged with the following: