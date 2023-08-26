NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – After an ongoing investigation, the North Adams Police arrested two men, one from Springfield, for trafficking large amounts of drugs on Friday.

According to the North Adams Police Department, officers conducted a stop of two motor vehicles that were under investigation. During the stop, officers found trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin.

Officers seized approximately 473.1 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, an estimated street value of $47,310. They also seized around 3,420 bags of heroin, worth an estimated street value of $13,680-$20,520 and $1,948 cash.

One of the individuals from Springfield was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin and was held on $100,000 bail. Another individual was attested and charged with their role in the drug distribution operation.