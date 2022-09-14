SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested two suspects after being called to a gun call on Monday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. officers arrested two people after they were called to a gun call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace. When officers arrived, they saw a disturbance involving several people and noticed one individual, who was later identified as 22-year-old Justin Llano, with a “firearm-shaped” object inside of his sweatshirt pocket. Llano began to run to an alley on Belmont Avenue and allegedly tossed a gun over the fence as officers caught up to him and arrested him.

The firearm was found by officers in the backyard of a home on Forest Park Avenue. The ghost gun was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

What is a “Ghost Gun?”

According to police, ghost guns get their name from the fact that they are nearly impossible to be traced back to an original owner. Ghost guns are purchased piece by piece and then assembled together. This means they have no serial numbers and can’t be tracked as they move around.

Justin Llano is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

A 17-year-old juvenile man was also arrested for being a part of the incident.