GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after police say they found over 700 bags of heroin and 28 grams of cocaine in their vehicle.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Anthony Lavigne pulled over the vehicle after taking Exit 26 on I-91 and speeding around the rotary on Route 2. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver, 35-year-old Daniel Angrove of North Adams admitted that his license was suspended. The trooper then placed him under arrest.

Additional officers were called in after the trooper suspected that the passenger, 23-year-old Eddylberto Hurtado of Springfield, had provided him with a false name. After more questioning from the officer, Hurtado then admitted that he had given a wrong name to them. Officers then discovered that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Troopers noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle when Hurtado got out. After searching the vehicle, police allegedly found over 700 bags of heroin and 28 grams of cocaine.

Both men were arraigned on Thursday and are facing charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law. Angrove is also charged with operating a motor vehicle while suspended for OUI and speeding, and Hurtado is also charged with furnish a false name to police.

Bail for both Angrove and Hurtado was set at $75,000.