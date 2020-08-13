Two arrested after investigation into illegal dumping in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal dumping in Monson on Wednesday.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers located several truckloads of dumped household trash, debris, and bulk items in a wooded area off of Hovey Road.

After further investigation, officers determined that the trash was related to an individual who was advertising trash removal services in a local classifieds group on Facebook.

According to police, officers then conducted a sting operation where they posed as a customer looking for trash removal. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Julie Palmere of Monson and 36-year-old Tisha Verge of West Springfield.

Palmer was charged with illegal dumping of trash over seven cubic-feet, operating after suspension and use of a motor vehicle without authority. Verge was charged with operating after suspension, attaching wrong license plates, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Both suspects were bailed and are scheduled for arraignments in Palmer District Court.