Two arrested after narcotics investigation in Chicopee, cocaine seized

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after a narcotics investigation at 30 Center Street in Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, executed a search warrant at the apartment around 7:55 p.m. and arrested 42-year-old Lennox Heath of Brooklyn, NY and 46-year-old Jeremy Wood of Chicopee.

Wilk said when officers arrived at the apartment they could hear people inside, but when asked to open the door the people inside refused. Officers then attempted to break open the door but were unsuccessful.

After a lengthy period, the door was finally opened and police ordered everyone to the ground and to show their hands.

Wilk said police then executed the search warrant and allegedly seized several baggies with what appeared to be cocaine in them as well as glass tubes that were burnt.

Heath and Wood are both being charged with possession of a Class B substance and held on a $290 bail until court Thursday morning.