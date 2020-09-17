Two arrested after narcotics investigation in Springfield, illegal firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested two people after a narcotics investigation Wednesday afternoon and seized an illegal large-capacity firearm.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Wednesday afternoon narcotics detectives received information that 21-year-old Tyrease Arzola was in possession of a firearm.

Around 6:20 p.m. detectives saw Arzola and a man, later identified as 20-year-old Eon Hayes, enter a car near Arzola’s home on School Street. Detectives then stopped the car on the 200 block of State Street.

Arzola and Hayes were detained and detectives seized a firearm loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition under the front passenger seat. Both suspects were arrested.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the 101st Illegal firearm that narcotics detectives have recovered in Springfield in 2020 and the 20th Seized by narcotics detectives since July.

Hayes of Wilmont Street is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Arzola of School Street is charged with: