Two arrested after police allegedly seized heroin and cocaine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing multiple drug charges after detectives allegedly seized more than 200 grams of raw heroin and 38 grams of cocaine during a search warrant at home on Dickinson Street Thursday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 6:45 p.m. under a warrant, detectives searched a home at 552 Dickinson Street after an investigation into illegal narcotics sales at the home.

Walsh said Before the search warrant was granted, officers conducted a traffic stop for one of the residents of the home at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

At the traffic stop, detectives arrested 25-year-Carlos Cotto after informing him of the search warrant for his home.

Walsh said detectives found cocaine on Cotto while he was being arrested.

While searching the home detectives found another suspect identified as 33-year-old Samuels Diaz-Parilla, a woman and three children inside according to Walsh.

Diaz-Parilla was arrested and the woman was released to tend to her children and will be issued a criminal complaint.

Detectives allegedly seized 211 grams of raw heroin, 350 bags of packaged heroin, 38 grams of cocaine and more than $2,100.

Carlos Cotta and Samual Diaz-Parilla are both charged with: