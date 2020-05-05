Two arrested after police called to disturbance on East Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman are facing criminal charges and two children in their care were taken by Department of Children and Family Services after police were called to a disturbance on Friday.

According to Ludlow Police Department Lt. Daniel Valadas, a caller reported a man acting strange and appearing to hit himself at the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms Convenience Store located at 320 East Street at 4 p.m. The caller also told police the man was with children and a woman inside a car.

Responding officers located the vehicle, a white Subaru, within minutes at a different parking lot at the East Street School. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 24-year-old Brenda Sweet of Spencer and 26-year-old Stephen Smola of Palmer, police say they noticed signs of impaired driving from Sweet. After further investigation police say they found heroin and crack cocaine in her possession.

Sweet was arrested and Smola was taken into custody for having two outstanding Massachusetts warrants. He also allegedly gave the officers a fake name.

The two children in their care, a two-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to the Ludlow Police Station, where they were cared for by officers until DCF employees arrived at the station.

Smola was held without the right to bail and taken to the Hampden County House of Correction. Sweet was held on $1040 bail and taken to the Hampden County Women’s Correctional Center. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court in the future. They’re facing the charges below:

Brenda Sweet:

OUI Drugs

Possession of heroin

Possession of crack cocaine

Reckless Endangerment of a Child (2 counts)

Stephen Smola: