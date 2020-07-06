1  of  2
Watch Live
11AM – 12PM: Mass Appeal lifestyle program with hosts Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry
11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Two arrested after police recover drugs, open liquor, loaded firearm during traffic stop in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and a woman after discovering drugs, firearms, and an open liquor container during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3:15 a.m. officers saw a car driving on East Columbus Avenue with no headlights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 25-year-old Mariah Hernandez tried to drive away multiple times. When officers were finally able to get in front of the car on the I-91 ramp near Union Street, they noticed an open bottle of liquor next to the passenger, 23-year-old Jose Soto.

Walsh said officers saw several burnt marijuana cigarettes and a loaded firearm in the car and arrested Hernandez. She also had a suspended license.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Officers then noticed Soto was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. He had a prior conviction for carrying a firearm, more than three violent crimes, and was recently arrested on June 21 on firearm charges Walsh said.

Soto is now being charged for the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license, 2nd offense
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon, 2nd offense
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Firearms violation with three prior violent/drug crims

Hernandez is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Operating under the influence of alcohol
  • Operating under the influence of drugs
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • Failure to display headlights

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today