Two arrested after police recover drugs, open liquor, loaded firearm during traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and a woman after discovering drugs, firearms, and an open liquor container during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3:15 a.m. officers saw a car driving on East Columbus Avenue with no headlights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 25-year-old Mariah Hernandez tried to drive away multiple times. When officers were finally able to get in front of the car on the I-91 ramp near Union Street, they noticed an open bottle of liquor next to the passenger, 23-year-old Jose Soto.

Walsh said officers saw several burnt marijuana cigarettes and a loaded firearm in the car and arrested Hernandez. She also had a suspended license.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Officers then noticed Soto was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. He had a prior conviction for carrying a firearm, more than three violent crimes, and was recently arrested on June 21 on firearm charges Walsh said.

Soto is now being charged for the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license, 2nd offense

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a high capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon, 2nd offense

Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony

Firearms violation with three prior violent/drug crims

Hernandez is charged with the following: