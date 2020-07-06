Two arrested after police recover drugs, open liquor, loaded firearm during traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and a woman after discovering drugs, firearms, and an open liquor container during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3:15 a.m. officers saw a car driving on East Columbus Avenue with no headlights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 25-year-old Mariah Hernandez tried to drive away multiple times. When officers were finally able to get in front of the car on the I-91 ramp near Union Street, they noticed an open bottle of liquor next to the passenger, 23-year-old Jose Soto.
Walsh said officers saw several burnt marijuana cigarettes and a loaded firearm in the car and arrested Hernandez. She also had a suspended license.
Officers then noticed Soto was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. He had a prior conviction for carrying a firearm, more than three violent crimes, and was recently arrested on June 21 on firearm charges Walsh said.
Soto is now being charged for the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license, 2nd offense
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of a high capacity feeding device
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
- Carrying a dangerous weapon, 2nd offense
- Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
- Firearms violation with three prior violent/drug crims
Hernandez is charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of a high capacity feeding device
- Carrying a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
- Failure to stop for police
- Operating under the influence of alcohol
- Operating under the influence of drugs
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Failure to display headlights