Two arrested after police seize firearm, cocaine from Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after police allegedly seized an illegal firearm and 52 grams of cocaine from an apartment on 37 Forest Street Saturday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers executed a search warrant at the apartment around 9:50 p.m. and arrested 23-year-old Daven Serrano and 26-year-old Lazareth Serrano.

Walsh said the illegal firearm that was found was reported stolen out of Springfield.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Daven Serrano is facing the following charges:

Trafficking a Class B drug (36-100 grams)

Possession of a firearm without a license to carry

Possession of ammunition without a license to carry

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Receiving stolen property

Lazareth Serrano is facing the following charges: