SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield were arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into cars.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Gianzel Caraballo, and Jeremiah James, both 19 years old were arrested at around 2:25 a.m. on Shefford Street after information was received that suspects were attempting to break into cars.

The investigation revealed that three cars were broken into in the area and the suspects had attempted to break into three others. They are both charged with three counts of breaking a motor vehicle at nighttime for a felony and three counts of attempting to break a motor vehicle at nighttime for a felony.