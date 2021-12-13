Two arrested after shooting on Albany Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after police were called to a shooting on Albany Street in Springfield Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:45 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of Albany Street. When police arrived they located two victims; one was visibly wounded from a punch, the other claimed that three suspects pointed firearms at him.

During the investigation police say a disturbance began between the three suspects and an unidentified person who shot a firearm several times. Officers found 17 shell casings on Albany Street including two cars that were shot.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim was brought to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks on Liberty Street by two people in a car. The adult man was then taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The three people who arrived at the State Police Barracks were identified as being involved in the Albany Street assaults. Two suspects were arrested, and a criminal complaint was requested for the third suspect, the gunshot victim, for his role in the incident.

Jonathan Gutierrez (27) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Joseph Colon (31) of Chicopee is charged with the following: