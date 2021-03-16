Two arrested after shooting on Dennis Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man and a juvenile were arrested after a shooting on Dennis Street early Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Dennis Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers provided first aid to the man who was suffering from gunshot injuries and is expected to be okay.
After an investigation, officers located 41-year-old Orlando Cooper and identified him as the shooter. He was arrested.
Walsh said the investigation also revealed that Cooper handed his firearm to a juvenile and asked him to hide the gun. Officers then located the juvenile on Regal Street and later located the firearm in a yard on that street. The juvenile is facing several firearm charges.
Cooper is charged with the following:
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Firearm violation with three prior/violent drug crimes
- Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Contribute to the delinquency of a child
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license