Two arrested after shots fired on Myrtle Street in Springfield, firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Saturday night after a report of shots fired on Myrtle Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of State Street and Myrtle Street for a shot spotter activation and received information that the shooter was on a party bus. When officers arrived they located several shell casing and two cars that had been shot on Myrtle Street.

Shortly after, officers located the bus on the 200 block of Locust Street and pulled the bus over. They then located 23-year-old Marquan Moriarty, who matched the description of the shooter. Walsh said Moriarty ignored officer’s commands and ran from the doorway of the bus back inside. Officers then got the suspect off of the bus and arrested him.

As this was happening, a second person, 21-year-old Antonio Vega, got off the bus and allegedly elbowed an officer and took off running. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit on Dickinson Street. He had ammunition on him and was arrested.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers located a firearm on the bus and ammunition on Moriarty. Walsh said back at the police station, Moriarty got into an argument with another prisoner and spit at him. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a LTC

Carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC

Discharging a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Assault and battery

Interfering with a police officer

Vega is facing the following charges: