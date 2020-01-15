Two arrested after shots fired report in Holyoke, loaded gun seized

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after police received a shots fired report in the Sargeant Street area of Holyoke on Tuesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News, officers arrested 20-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera and 20-year-old Israel Jimenez in connection with the incident.

Albert said when officers arrived at the area of Sergeant and Walnut streets at 8:30 p.m., they saw a suspect car leaving the area and found several shell casings on the ground. An hour later, detectives located a man and woman walking in the rear parking area of #475 Maple Street.

Albert said the two suspects were ordered at gunpoint to stop and comply but the man refused and placed his hands in his pockets.

Officers were able to restrain the two suspects and after searching them, found a “Polymer 80” 9 mm semi-automatic handgun inside of Marin-Viera’s purse. The gun matched the shell casings that were found on the ground earlier.

No victims were found.

Jimenez is facing a disorderly conduct charge and Marin-Viera is facing the following charges: