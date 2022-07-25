SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after being found sleeping inside an unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokersperson Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam were arrested after police were called to 38 High Street for a suspicious person inside an apartment on High Street.
When officers arrived, at around 10:10 a.m. Monday, they saw a broken window and two people sleeping inside. The property manager told police the apartment should have been unoccupied.
Officers seized a loaded firearm on the couch and the two were arrested for breaking and entering.
Wilberto Castro is charged with the following
- Breaking and Entering into a Building – Daytime for a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Arrest Warrant
Amber Couture is charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering into a Building – Daytime for a Felony