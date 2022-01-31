Two arrested after Springfield Police find large capacity firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested late Sunday night for several firearm charges.
According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:25 p.m., officers were called to Westford Circle for a gun call. Later police discovered that suspect, 32-year-old Corey Charvis, allegedly punched a woman in the face then pointed a firearm toward a nearby group of people. Before the police arrived, Charvis got in the passenger seat of a car. This car was driven by a second suspect, 35-year-old Shamika Turner.
As the two left the incident, police found the car and conducted a traffic stop on Willard Avenue in Springfield. Police seized a large capacity firearm from inside the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested.
Corey Charvis of Springfield is charged with:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Assault & Battery
Shamika Turner of Indian Orchard is charged with:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device
- Improper Storage of a Firearm