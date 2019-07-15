Two arrested after state police allegedly seize 13.8 grams of cocaine in Bernardston

Crime

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police)

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after Massachusetts State Police allegedly seized 13.8 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on I-91 North in Bernardston Saturday night. 

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Michael Townsend, of Williamstown, Vermont, and 42-year-old Wendy Quadros of Graniteville, Vermont. Both were placed under arrest and booked at the Shelburne Falls Barracks.

Townsend and Quadros were held on $5,000 bail and were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Monday.

Townsend has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession to distribute Class B
  • Possess Class B
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law
  • Possess open container of alcohol in MV
  • Speeding 
  • Marked lanes violation

Quadros was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession to distribute Class B
  • Possess Class B
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law
  • Possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories