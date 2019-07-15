Two arrested after state police allegedly seize 13.8 grams of cocaine in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after Massachusetts State Police allegedly seized 13.8 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on I-91 North in Bernardston Saturday night.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Michael Townsend, of Williamstown, Vermont, and 42-year-old Wendy Quadros of Graniteville, Vermont. Both were placed under arrest and booked at the Shelburne Falls Barracks.

Townsend and Quadros were held on $5,000 bail and were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Monday.

Townsend has been charged with the following offenses:

Possession to distribute Class B

Possess Class B

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Possess open container of alcohol in MV

Speeding

Marked lanes violation

Quadros was charged with the following offenses: