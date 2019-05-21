Two arrested after State Police K9 Indy locates drugs, gun during search in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A State Police dog assisted Holyoke Police with a car search that led to the seizure of drugs and a gun on May 18.

State Police told 22News Holyoke Police requested K9 assistance during a traffic stop around 7:46 p.m., Saturday night. K9 Indy led officers to where drugs and a gun were located after following the odor to the driver’s side of the car.

State Police said two baggies of what is suspected to be cocaine were found in a larger bag under the driver’s seat. A loaded gun was also found under the passenger’s seat.

The two occupants in the vehicle were booked by the Holyoke Police Department and charged with trafficking cocaine and illegal possession of a loaded gun.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.