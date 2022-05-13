SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police have arrested a man and a woman after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, at around 5:51 p.m. on May 6th an officer was checking the area of Canal Street by the Canal Park Kayak Launch, which is a location where there have been numerous complaints.

As the officer was making contact with a vehicle in the area, dispatch notified the officer of a suspicious person in the same vehicle in the same location. The vehicle came back stolen out of Ludlow.

The officer saw a white powder on the dashboard and upon further investigation found crack cocaine, 50 bags of heroin/fentanyl, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia. Also confiscated was a blue and white handgun with hollow point rounds.

(South Hadley Police Department)

(South Hadley Police Department)

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1200

Possession of a Class “A” Substance Subsequent offense

Possession of a Class “B” Substance

Violation of a 209A Order

2 outstanding warrants

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the following: