SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police have arrested a man and a woman after receiving a call about a suspicious person.
According to the South Hadley Police Department, at around 5:51 p.m. on May 6th an officer was checking the area of Canal Street by the Canal Park Kayak Launch, which is a location where there have been numerous complaints.
As the officer was making contact with a vehicle in the area, dispatch notified the officer of a suspicious person in the same vehicle in the same location. The vehicle came back stolen out of Ludlow.
The officer saw a white powder on the dashboard and upon further investigation found crack cocaine, 50 bags of heroin/fentanyl, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia. Also confiscated was a blue and white handgun with hollow point rounds.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $1200
- Possession of a Class “A” Substance Subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class “B” Substance
- Violation of a 209A Order
- 2 outstanding warrants
A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Class “A” Substance Subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class “B” Substance
- 2 outstanding warrants