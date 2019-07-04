Two arrested after police allegedly seize drugs, $4K from Ware home

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Ware Thursday, after police allegedly found heroin, cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash inside a home.

Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier, told 22News, officers executed a search warrant after a narcotics investigation at 29 Prospect Street and arrested 28-year-old Fermin Diaz and 39-year-old Katie Young.

Sgt. Scott Lawrence told 22News about $4,000 in cash was seized during the arrest.

They are being held on a $10,000 bail until their arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Friday.

Diaz and Young are both being charged with: