Two arrested after police allegedly seize drugs, $4K from Ware home

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Ware Thursday, after police allegedly found heroin, cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash inside a home.

Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier, told 22News, officers executed a search warrant after a narcotics investigation at 29 Prospect Street and arrested 28-year-old Fermin Diaz and 39-year-old Katie Young.

Sgt. Scott Lawrence told 22News about $4,000 in cash was seized during the arrest.

They are being held on a $10,000 bail until their arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Friday.

Diaz and Young are both being charged with:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
  • Possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws.

