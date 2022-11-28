CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were working at the Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp Sword game on Thursday and saw a large fight taking place. While the officers were trying to break up the fight, one of the officers was hit in the face, which resulted in the officer calling for backup.

When the fight was separated, it was discovered that someone pulled out a gun and struck a bystander in the face with it. Both 19-year-old Emmanuel Nieves and 19-year-old Anthony Rodriguez were arrested and police found the firearm on Nieves.

Emmanuel Nieves was charged with:

Assault and Battery

Assault and Battery on Police Officer

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds

Possess Ammunition Without FID Card

Disturbance While Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Anthony Rodriguez was charged with: