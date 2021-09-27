Two arrested at motel in West Springfield on drug charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police arrested two men on drug charges after police conducted search warrant in an Econo Lodge Motel Room.

According to a news release from the West Springfield Police Department, Narcotics Detectives investigated reports of drug activity at the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 1533 Elm Street. After initial investigation, the Springfield District Court issued a warrant to search room 218, along with a warrant for the outstanding arrest of William Villegas.

With the assistance of Task Force Detectives from Holyoke, Chicopee, Franklin County Jail and the FBI, at roughly 12:05 p.m. West Springfield Detectives acted on the warrant leading to the arrest of 35-year-old William Villegas and 38-year-old Darnell Holbrook.

William Villegas from Chicopee was charged with the following:

Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent offense

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without License

Possession of Ammunition without FID card

Possession of Class “B” Drug, Subsequent offense

Darnell Holbrook from West Springfield was charged with the following: