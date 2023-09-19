PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Sunday in Pittsfield for separate incidents involving firearms.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, officers were called to Columbus Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault involving a firearm. A victim told police he had been threatened by a man with a handgun.

Following an investigation into the incident, police arrested 59-year-old Michael Barnes of Pittsfield and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon. The handgun, a loaded Walther .380 was recovered.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Also on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., officers were called to Cumberland Farms on First Street for a reported disturbance. The caller told police a man made a threat with a firearm. Following an investigation, 19-year-old Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett was arrested and has been charged with various firearm charges. A loaded Hi-Point 9mm was recovered.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department