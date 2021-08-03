Two arrested following disturbance in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person arrested and another placed into protective custody after Wilbraham Police Department (WPD) was called to a noise complaint at a local bar early Sunday morning.

According to Wilbraham Police, officers were called to the Daily Pint, where they saw several intoxicated individuals who, after being refused service at the bar, allegedly became belligerent. Officers report that they attempted to calm the individuals and obtain rides home for them.

25-year-old Kimberly Ouimet of Hampden, allegedly resisted attempts to assist her into a vehicle and, at one point, bit a WPD supervisor on the arm. Following this, officers report that Ouimet was arrested for Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. She was later additionally charged with Resisting Arrest after she reportedly kicked and screamed at officers attempts to arrest her.

A second male individual was placed into protective custody for undisclosed reasons.