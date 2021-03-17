Two arrested for alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking operation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Holyoke were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement of an illegal drug trafficking operation in Holyoke.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 42-year-old Abner Alejandro and 34-year-old Carlos Cruz were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking a class B drug, cocaine over 200 grams

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

The investigation focused on a drug distribution operation operated out of Rivera Auto Sales and Repair at 243 Elm Street in Holyoke, which is owned by Cruz and Alejandro’s residence at 21 Worcester Place in Holyoke.

(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Investigators applied for several search warrants for both addresses above as well as vehicles owned by Alejandro. According to Leydon the search warrants were executed Tuesday and both suspects were taken into custody.

Officers seized 1 kilogram of cocaine, $12,019, and drug packaging paraphernalia at Alejandro’s residence. Another $10,000 was seized at Rivera Auto Sales along with other evidence documenting involvement in the drug trafficking operation.

Both Alejandro and Cruz are scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Wednesday.