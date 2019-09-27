Two arrested for alleged sex crimes involving teens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three men are under arrest, accused of attempting to engage in sex acts with minors and sex trafficking after a multi-agency undercover operation.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, two of the men were arrested after undercover officers posted an online advertisement.

Walsh said 43-year-old Hubert Pfabe of East Longmeadow and 39-year-old Gregory Stevens of Easthampton separately made arrangements to meet in a Springfield hotel room to engage in sex acts with a person they believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Pfabe was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a struggle with officers. Stevens allegedly handed an undercover officer cash before he was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Walsh said Stevens also left his dog in his car when he went into the hotel room. Springfield MSPCA took custody of the animal.

On Thursday, Walsh said undercover officers posted online advertisements in an attempt to find men who were forcing women to perform sex acts for money. 54-year-old Dennis Wilhite of Springfield was arrested after he allegedly dropped an unidentified woman off at the hotel. Walsh said the woman went into a hotel room and accepted money to engage in sex acts.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

Dennis Wilhite, 54, of Burghardt St., Springfield

Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

Hubert Pfabe, 43, of East Longmeadow

Enticing a child under 18 to engage in prostitution

Resisting arrest

Gregory Stevens, 39, of Easthampton

Sexual conduct for a fee: child under 18

The multi-agency operation was run by the Springfield Police Narcotics unit, Massachusetts State Police troopers attached to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security, Longmeadow Police, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department