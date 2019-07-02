Two arrested for allegedly driving with an open container of alcohol in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Chicopee early Tuesday morning after they were allegedly driving with an open container of alcohol in their vehicle.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday an officer was checking the Medina Street Boat Ramp when he saw a car pull in the parking lot, turn around, and immediately leave.

Wilk said the car had a headlight out, and the officer could hear yelling from inside the car. The officer stopped the car and the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Shelby Glover of South Hadley, who allegedly told police she was 18 and didn’t have a license.

The officer also allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol and saw several open containers. Wilk said when officers checked the woman’s identity, it came back as a 28-year-old woman that did not match the woman.

Glover allegedly told police that she was nervous because the passenger, later identified as 52-year-old Allen Wright of Wilbraham, was drunk and trying to give her directions, but kept changing them.

Wilk said Wright initially gave police a different name, but was able to be identified by an officer and responded two separate times when the correct name was called. He was later identified by a registry photo. While they were on their way to the station, Glover allegedly told police she had given them a fake name and provided her real identity.

Multiple bottles of alcohol were found in the car, Wilk said.

Glover is facing the following charges:

three outstanding warrants

possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

motor vehicle driver refusing to identify oneself

motor vehicle equipment violation

Wright is charged with an outstanding warrant, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Both were held without bail.