Two arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin in Bernardston, loaded firearm seized

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested two people Thursday night after a traffic stop on I-91 North in Bernardston.

According to State Police, troopers saw a black Hyundai Tucson with a Vermont registration commit motor vehicle violations on I-91 North around 8:15 p.m. Officers then pulled the car over near the 54.9 mile marker in Bernardston and identified the driver as 32-year-old Richard Bump and the passenger as 24-year-old Abbie Harrington both of Bennington, Vermont.

Just before troopers pulled the car over they saw the driver allegedly flick a lit cigarette out of the window.

As a result of the investigation and a search of the car troopers seized approximately 930 wax baggies of heroin, a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, two magazine pouches with 18 rounds of .45 ammunition, $2,500 in cash and various pieces of narcotics paraphernalia.

Both suspects were taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks where they were booked. Bail was set for both suspects at $7,500. They were then transferred to the Franklin House of Correction pending their arraignment in Greenfield District Court Friday.

Bump was charged with the following:

Trafficking heroin

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Possession of a firearm in a felony

Possess / Carry a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Carrying a loaded firearm

Tampering with evidence of a crime

Marked lanes

Speeding

Cigarette / Match thrown from a vehicle

Harrington was charged with the following: