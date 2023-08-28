DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine after a traffic stop on August 24 by state police.

On Thursday August 24, two troopers assigned to the State Police-Shelburne Falls barracks, were patrolling Route 91, and stopped a gray Infiniti sedan lacking a front license plate.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Sean Morrissey, 50, of Hartford, Conn., was identified as the operator. Further investigation revealed Morrissey’s drivee’s license was suspended for a previous charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Active warrants for his arrest in New Hampshire were also discovered.

Passenger Michael O’Conners, 27, also from Hartford, lacked a driver’s license. Troopers removed him from the vehicle for towing, leading to the discovery of narcotics paraphernelia. A subsequent vehicle search uncovered around 227 grams of crack cocaine, about 3,000 wax fold packs of heroin, and a small quantity of powdered cocaine.

Both men were arrested and brought to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. Morrissey was held without bail due to active warrants, while O’Conners’ bail was set at $10,000. Both face multiple charges, scheduled for arraignment at Greenfield District Court.

Sean Morrissey’s charges include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute

Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended Driver’s License

License Plate Violation

Michael O’Conners’ charges include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute